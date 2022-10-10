KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to in the last game of Week 5 in the NFL, but odds-makers are already looking toward their Week 6 matchup.

On Sunday, October 16, the Chiefs will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s divisional round matchup dubbed by some as one of the best playoff games of all time.

Buffalo is coming off a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw MVP-favorite Josh Allen throw for 348 yards and 4 passing touchdowns in the first half.

Allen finished the game with 424 passing yards and a 134.1 passer rating.

The Bills will now head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and start the week as a -2 favorite over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Since taking over the starting role in 2018, Mahomes has never entered a home game as an underdog, so if the Monday spread holds, it would be the first time in his decorated career.

The Chiefs are -7.5 favorites over the Raiders on Monday night, so the team’s performance could impact the Sunday spread that is almost a week away.

The Mahomes-Allen showdown is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season after the performances both quarterbacks had last time they met.

Along with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Mahomes and Allen are also in the MVP race with Allen the perennial favorite for the award.

But before that Mahomes and Allen faceoff in Kansas City, the Chiefs are focused on taking care of business against their AFC West rivals and stay atop the division.