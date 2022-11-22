KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The old saying goes “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and the Kansas City Chiefs took that to heart on Sunday.

In their thrilling 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, tight end Travis Kelce told NBC Sports’ Peter King that the Chiefs ran the same play on his catch to win the game Sunday just like in the team’s overtime win to beat Los Angeles last season.

Kelce caught a 17-yard pass with 31 seconds left to take a late lead and ultimately win the game. Last season against the Chargers, Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce for a 34-yard pass on the fifth play of overtime to win the game.

Similar scenario, same venue, same play, same result.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed Kelce’s claim as well.

“That combination with (Justin) Watson and Kelce has been good since training camp on the crossing route,” Reid said on Monday. “Watson [is] the primary on it but it normally comes to the [number two receiver] on the shallow cross.”

“Watson’s also a big part of that play how he works inside. He kind of creates a bit of a wall in there where the defender has to make up his mind: is he gonna go over or under.”

Last season’s receivers on the play were Demarcus Robinson, Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle. This season, the receivers are rookie Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Watson.

Last season, Pringle was in the spot where Watson is now.

Mahomes said after the game that the Chargers played a lot of man-to-man coverage on the Chiefs and if that’s the case, he’s going straight to who he calls the greatest tight end of all time.

“I am going to give my guy a chance because I know how special he is.”