KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two Kansas City Chiefs stars played through significant injuries in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Patrick Mahomes credited the Chiefs training staff for getting his sprained ankle in shape to play. It turns out that staff was also busy treating Travis Kelce during the same time.

Kelce talked about how he injured his back on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, with brother Jason.

“It happened the second to last play at practice on Friday. I think just a little bit of fatigue got to me throughout the week into that practice. I was feeling food going into that last period too. Everything felt great and then I just moved the wrong way at the wrong angle and my back just locked up and fired up,” Kelce said.

Chiefs fans were surprised to see Kelce’s name on the injury update heading into the weekend. Fans were even more shocked to hear Sunday morning that Kelce may not be active for the game because of the injury.

“It was a game time decision. I honestly woke up the morning of the game like man, this thing is still tight. I can’t fully straighten my back,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs star tight end said he was still in pain even after getting extensive treatment for the issue.

“It was unbelievable how much time I spent on my stomach getting my back worked on, getting needles thrown into me, getting just anything that could possibly help Friday night, Saturday the entire day, and Sunday before the game. It was a 72-hour just focus on trying to get this thing loosened up,” Kelce said.

The injury quickly changed his entire mindset which also impacted his routine, according to what Kelce said on the podcast.

“It was a scary thought for me mentally. I was in a whole different place trying not to let it ruin my days,” Kelce.

If the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have the training staff in place, it’s possible Kelce wouldn’t have played in the game. It’s also possible the Chiefs wouldn’t be headed to Super Bowl LVII.

“I was lucky we got some of the best trainers in the world in Kansas City,” Kelce said. “I was thankful that we have the trainers that we have. David Glover, Julie, Tiff, Evan Craft. All my favorite people. Rick Burkholder. I love your guys. You have made my career, helped make my career what it is already,” Kelce said.