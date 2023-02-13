GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to rewrite the record books.

With a first quarter touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce caught his 16th career postseason TD.

He broke a tie with former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski (15) and now has the most postseason touchdown receptions in NFL history by a tight end.

He now sits alone in second place behind WR Jerry Rice for most TD catches in NFL history by a player at any position.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce’s connection is also record-worthy as well.

That touchdown marked the 14th career touchdown connection for the pair, second-most in NFL postseason history. They need one more pair to tie former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and Gronkowski (15).