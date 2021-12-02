Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce second overall in Pro Bowl voting

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks to be headed to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl!

The All-Pro tight end is second overall in Pro Bowl fan voting, so far, behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (126,807).

Kelce (121,807) leads Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (120,010), Cleveland Browns defensice end Myles Garrett (113,980) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (111,716) to round out the top five.

Kupp was second in the first round of preliminary results, but was overtaken by Kelce. Brady knocked Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out of the top five.

Travis Kelce has now moved up to 2nd in Pro Bowl Top 5 vote-getters. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/HAMh8StBu1 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 2, 2021

The Chiefs as a team moved up one spot in the overall votes by team, leap frogging the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown continues to lead AFC tackles with 41,803 fan votes.

Fans can continue to vote on NFL.com as many times as they want or on Twitter by using #ProBowlVote and the players name and/or Twitter handle.

Fan voting ends on December 16 and coaches and players will cast their votes on December 17.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on December 20 during an NFL Total Access special.

The Pro Bowl will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the week before the Super Bowl on February 6.