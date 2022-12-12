KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a win in a battle over the Denver Broncos.

A 37-27 win over the Broncos gives the Chiefs 14 straight wins over the Broncos.

Kansas City began the game on a 27-0 run thanks to highlight reel plays like an underhand Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon and a Willie Gay interception that he ran for a touchdown.

The Broncos then scored on back-to-back drives before halftime to make the score 27-14 thanks to two Mahomes interceptions.

The Broncos brought it closer to a 27-21 deficit with a 66-yard Marlon Mack touchdown to open the third quarter.

After a JuJu Smith-Schuster touchdown catch, the Broncos turned second down and 34 to go on the Chiefs’ 39-yard line into a touchdown pass by Brett Rypien to Jerry Jeudy. Rypien stepped in for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson who left the game to go into concussion protocol.

Mahomes ended the game with 335 yards two touchdowns and three interceptions. Two were caught by Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell.

Jerick McKinnon led the receiving with 112 yards and two touchdowns. Smith-Schuster added his TD along with 74 yards.

Travis Kelce added 71 yards and became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards. He also extended his streak of consecutive 1,000+ yard receiving seasons to seven.

Isiah Pacheco lead the rushing attack with 70 yards.

The Chiefs’ defense tallied six sacks and two interceptions in the midst of the comeback attempt.

A Los Angeles Chargers loss to go with this win will give the Chiefs their seventh straight AFC West title.