KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another NFL season has come and gone and on schedule, YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading released their latest video for the 2022 season.

Bad Lip Reading takes clips from the several games throughout the year and dubs their own words over the league’s best including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Trey Smith, and Travis Kelce this year.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2022 BAD LIP READING

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gets in on the action as well as the team’s cheerleaders and even the drum makes a special appearance.

The annual video draws millions of views with the 2021 version tallying nearly 4 million.

Among Chiefs favorites, NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Dalvin Cook and more make appearances in the hilarious parody.