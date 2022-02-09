ALTAVISTA, Va. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his hometown in Virginia.

Altavista High School sits in the namesake town of about 3,400 people and is where Thornhill was born and raised.

Before suiting up for the Chiefs and University of Virginia Cavaliers, Thornhill was a Colonel.

courtesy Altavista High School Hall of Fame

Thornhill was a multi-sport athlete during his time at Altavista and helped lead the school to two football state titles and three state basketball championships.

He went on to play as a defensive back at Virginia for 4 years and graduated with a degree in Anthropology.

He was drafted by Kansas City in the 2019 NFL Draft with the 63rd overall pick.

Thornhill has 5 interceptions and one pick-6 in his three-year career with the Chiefs. Although he missed the 2019 postseason with a torn ACL, Kansas City went on to win the Super Bowl and he was crowned a champion.