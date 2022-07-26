KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hype train for Kansas City Chiefs undrafted rookie Justyn Ross is taking a strong halt for now.

The Chiefs have placed Ross on the injured reserve list, ending his 2022 season. The Clemson rookie initially was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) at the start of training camp after recently undergoing foot surgery.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, the receiver showed star potential in his first two years at Clemson by catching 17 touchdowns and gaining 1,865 yards.

In 2020, he missed the season due to a congenital fusion in his spine that required major surgery. In 2021, he led the Tigers in receiving yards, finishing with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

The spine surgery along with foot injuries were major concerns with scouts which caused him to go undrafted.

Ross was looked at by fans to be the fifth or sixth receiver on the depth chart but Justin Watson, Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and Daurice Fountain could be in that spot instead.

The Chiefs also signed offensive tackles David Steinmetz & Evin Ksiezarczyk.