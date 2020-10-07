Chiefs remain COVID free, but reports say surrounding teams testing positive

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stand with teammates for a presentation on social justice before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs remain free of the coronavirus, but players on other teams in close proximity haven’t been so lucky, according to reports from NFL insiders.

The Chiefs “returned no positive tests from Tuesday’s round of testing,” according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. ESPN reporter and host Dianna Russini also tweeted this morning, Oct. 7, that, “All tests came back negative from the Kansas City Chiefs today.”

The #Chiefs — who played Stephon Gilmore and the #Patriots on Monday night — returned no positive tests from Tuesday's round of testing, I'm told. They're allowed to practice today under the supplemental intensive protocols, including mandatory use of PPE by player in practice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

However, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive yesterday and was confirmed this morning. Gilmore played last week in the game against the Chiefs, where a tweet from ProFootballTalk shows him talking with Patrick Mahomes in close proximity after the game.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, but was rescheduled to the 5th to allow for test results after Patriot’s quarterback Cam Newton tested positive.

In addition to Gilmore, a player on the Raiders reportedly tested positive today as well. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr. was placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

Pelissero tweeted that all games were currently still scheduled for their normal times. However, the NFL is evaluating the situation.