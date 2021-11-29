Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire fined over $10k for pointing at defender

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been fined $10,300 for taunting during his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys.
Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the teams second touchdown of the game and as he ran into the end zone untouched, CEH pointed a finger at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford.
The point falls under the NFL’s sportsmanship violations and with it being Edwards-Helaire’s first offense, it cost him $10,300. A second offense will cost him $15,450.
According to NFL Football Operations, the money collected from all fines throughout the season are used for programs for former players and does not go directly to the NFL.
Edwards-Helaire can appeal the fine, but if it fails, the money will be taken out of his next game check.
The rules are intended to protect the players from unnecessary risk, promote player safety and emphasize sportsmanship and respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, officials and fans.NFL Football Operations