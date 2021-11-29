Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire fined over $10k for pointing at defender

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs points at Luke Gifford #57 of the Dallas Cowboys on a touchdown run in the first quarter, drawing a taunting penalty at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been fined $10,300 for taunting during his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards-Helaire took a pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the teams second touchdown of the game and as he ran into the end zone untouched, CEH pointed a finger at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford.

CLYDE IS BACK 🤠



📺: #DALvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/mCR0ZJQl27 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 21, 2021

The point falls under the NFL’s sportsmanship violations and with it being Edwards-Helaire’s first offense, it cost him $10,300. A second offense will cost him $15,450.

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s win over the #Cowboys. He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2021

According to NFL Football Operations, the money collected from all fines throughout the season are used for programs for former players and does not go directly to the NFL.

Edwards-Helaire can appeal the fine, but if it fails, the money will be taken out of his next game check.