Chiefs raise 2019 World Champion flag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs raised the 2019 World Championship Flag during practice on Saturday, August 29. As the crowd cheered and took pictures while CEO Clark Hunt and Lamar Hunt Jr. raised the flag, Chiefs players watched on and prepared for their season opener against Houston.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for a heck of a football team,” said head coach Andy Reid. “We know how good they are, and I think we’ve played them enough and gone back and forth with these guys, so it should just be a phenomenal game for the fans and those people watching it on TV.”

“I think I’m just looking forward to being back in Arrowhead playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs and the championship banner is going to be special,” said Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback. “It’s going to be something that you will remember for the rest of your life and I’m glad that we have a lot of the same guys on the team that were with me for that journey.”

The conversation shifted towards ongoing conversations of how the Chiefs plan to address a potential demonstration to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality.

“I’m going to continue that fight and I’m not worried about people and how they’re going to do negative stuff back to me,” said Mahomes. “I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure that all people feel equal.”

“This is a time to be sensitive, it’s a time to listen, it’s a time to understand and I recognize that around the league there may be some kneeling that goes on with the national anthem, and I just think the country is in a really different place at this point,”said Hunt.

Hunt also answered questions regarding the Chiefs latest stance on Native American imagery.

“I think the important thing on the entire subject has been how important education has been. It’s something that’s important to the American Indians, both from a cultural heritage standpoint and just preserving their traditions, but it’s also a way of educating our fans,” said Hunt.

The Chiefs are off Sunday before returning to in-season type practices, according to Andy Reid.