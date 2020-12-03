Chiefs post-season Playoff tickets set to go on sale with same limited seating

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will begin selling post season tickets for the 2020 Playoffs beginning next week on Monday, December 7, according to a statement by the team.

The tickets will be released in a tiered system. Season Ticket Members will have first dips throughout the week, with the ability to reserve tickets for all three potential home games. They will be charged for each game, only when the games are confirmed.

Any tickets remaining by Friday, Dec. 11 will go on sale, first to Jackson County, Missouri taxpayers at 8 a.m., followed by the rest of the general public at noon.

Tickets will be sold in grouped pods of seats up to six tickets per pod. The club’s COVID-19 rules, implemented at the beginning of the NFL season, will remain in effect: