KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will get an opportunity to purchase playoff tickets Monday morning.

All tickets will be sold online through the Chiefs website starting with a potential Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round which is slated for the weekend of Jan. 14-16.

Tickets are available for pre-order by Jackson County residents from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Season ticket holders can already opt-in to purchase playoff tickets.

Online ticket sales become available to the public starting at 11 a.m.

All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.

Playoff tickets for the Divisional Round and the Conference Championship Game will go on sale at a later date.