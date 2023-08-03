KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has proven himself to be the face of the National Football League the past few years now, wowing fans across the league.

The star quarterback was ranked number one in the NFL Player Association’s Top 50 Player Sales List, to no surprise, winning two MVPs, Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs in only five seasons starting.

The list accounts for player sales from March 1 to May 31, 2023.

But he wasn’t the only Chief to see his name high on the list. Travis Kelce was ranked fifth. The veteran tight end has built a Hall of Fame resume, helping transcend the position.

Mahomes and Kelce have proven to be one of the best duos in NFL history with their success and the fans obviously seem to agree.

Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco was also ranked in the top half of the list, coming in at number 22. He won fans over with his gritty, hard-nosed running style.

He eventually earned the starting nod near the end of the season and came up big in the playoffs. Pacheco has high expectations going into his second season.

The products included for the list are adult and youth game worn jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, backpacks and more.

With the Chiefs’ unprecedented success over the last five years, it will be intriguing to see if anybody else joins the list.