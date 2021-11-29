Chiefs Patrick Mahomes earns another award, this time for what he did off the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attends a post game press conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney )

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From a Super Bowl trophy to a 99 rating in Madden and a Nickelodeon Valuable Player Award, it seems like there isn’t an award Patrick Mahomes can’t win.

The Chiefs’ quarterback just picked up another honor. This time it doesn’t have anything to do with his time on the football field.

The SEAL Legacy Foundation presented Mahomes with its Patriot Award during an annual gala for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Monday evening. The foundation said it chose to honor Mahomes because of the scholarships he provided to children of fallen U.S. Navy SEALS.

We’re proud to honor @Chiefs QB & Super Bowl MVP @PatrickMahomes with the SEAL Legacy Foundation PATRIOT AWARD for providing scholarships for children of fallen U.S. Navy SEALs. Thank you Patrick! 🇺🇸@15andMahomies pic.twitter.com/gPs5wiONbS — SEAL Legacy (@SEALLegacy) November 24, 2021

During the gala, the 15 and the Mahomies funded 15 college scholarships. The foundation also gave 15 charitable organizations grants in the amount of $15,015.15.

It was the second year for the 15 and the Mahomies gala.