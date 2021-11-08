Chiefs, Packers prizes up for grabs in State Farm’s digital football find challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Team State Farm Football Find is underway ahead of Sunday’s Green Bay Packer-Kansas City Chiefs faceoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

State Farm describes its game as an augmented reality treasure hunt. Think of it sort of like Pokémon Go, except fans are collecting footballs. There are more than 500,000 digital footballs to find. The game ends on Nov. 7.

Players must be at least 18 years old and must register to play. Then, simply use your phone’s camera to look around for a digital football. When you see one, tap it until it erupts with confetti. Upon completing the first challenge, you’ll receive a ticket revealing an NFT prize. Continue competing in challenges to unlock higher levels and for the opportunity to win numerous grand prizes.

Fans who play can win all kinds of prizes, including swag autographed by Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, team gear, and exclusive NFTs by award-winning artists.

Fans can redeem their digital footballs for physical prizes at Team State Farm Football Find redemption trailers positioned around Kansas City through Nov. 7. If you have tickets to Sunday’s game, you can also redeem your digital footballs at a redemption trailer at Arrowhead Stadium.

Locate all the redemption trailers near you by looking at the info card in the digital wallet.