Chiefs-Packers game: What you need to know if you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but this game isn’t necessarily shaping up the way most fans thought.

At the start of the season, many thought it would be a showdown between two Super Bowl contenders with two former league MVPs.

But now, for the second year in a row, fans won’t be able to see Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers face off. The Packers QB tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will be out on Sunday when his team visits Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, second-year pro Jordan Love will get his first career start with all of seven regular-season passes to his name.

All this while the Chiefs (4-4) continue to struggle, looking nothing like a championship contender to most football fans.

But the Chiefs still believe they have a chance at a Super Bowl appearance, making two trades just before the deadline last week to bolster their roster.

If you’re planning to head to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Chiefs to another win, here’s what you need to know:

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy them online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

But be prepared to pay a pretty price. Even the cheapest seats in the third level are going for over $150 per ticket on Ticketmaster while lower level seats are up for grabs at around $400.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, but there are plenty of things going on at Arrowhead before the game starts.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

11:00 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

3:14 p.m. – Packers Team Introduction

3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

3:19 p.m. – National Anthem

3:21 p.m. – Flyover

3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. Sunday, and fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Traffic is usually congested near the stadiums as fans flood in to cheer on the Chiefs. Plan ahead, check traffic conditions and arrive early.

Gameday forecast

Spring-like weather returns for the weekend as temperatures warm up nicely. Kansas City could even see temperatures in the 70s on Sunday — perfect tailgating weather!

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. Friday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

Masks not required

Now that Kansas City’s mask mandate has expired, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium, like the pro shop, club level and more.

The Chiefs are still encouraging those who are not fully vaccinated to mask up at the stadium. The team also said unvaccinated staff members will be directed to wear masks.

COVID vaccines and boosters

For the second week in a row, the Chiefs are teaming up the University of Kansas Health System to make it easy for Chiefs Kingdom to get vaccinated.

The two organizations will offer a vaccination and booster clinic outside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Only fans 12 years old and older will be able to get a shot at Sunday’s clinic. Pfizer’s pediatric dose of the vaccine will not be offered; however, younger children can get vaccinated at locations across the Kansas City metro now.

Sunday’s clinic at Arrowhead is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Founder’s Club entrance on Founder’s Plaza on the north side of the stadium.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

Sunday’s matchup with the Packers will serve as the Chiefs’ American Indian Heritage Month game.

Erica Bread, a member of the Kiowa and Cherokee Nations of Oklahoma, will sing the national anthem while the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska will present the nation’s colors. Then fans can expect a flyover from two Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules from Little Rock Air Force Base.

Former Kansas City Chiefs star Tamba Hali will start this Sunday’s game off with a bang.

The six-time Pro-Bowler will be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck as the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers.

The former Chiefs linebacker, who signed a one-day contract to officially retire with the Chiefs in May 2021, spent 12 seasons with the team.

The Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader will be Truman High School kicker Laney Smith. The soccer turned football player just joined the varsity team this season, but she’s already making a big impression.

At halftime, there will be a women’s flag football scrimmage.