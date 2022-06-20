KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Orlando Brown appeared on NFL Network’s Total Access and said he was “very confident” he and the Kansas City Chiefs would get a deal done.

In March, the Chiefs placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Brown Jr. in hopes of signing him to a long-term deal instead of sending him into free agency.

On Thursday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about ongoing contract negotiations with the left tackle.

“(Chiefs general manager Brett Veach) is talking to the people that are working with Orlando. It’s good that he’s taking that step forward for sure,” Reid said.

Brown recently hired agent Michael Portner to handle the negotiations.

The league deadline is July 15. If they don’t get a deal done by the deadline, the Chiefs would owe Brown $16.7 million, the tag value for offensive linemen this season.

“My thing is you just try to do what you have to do make it right and be as honest as you can,” Reid said. “Our guys are very honest and deliberate and we’ve always, which I think is a great way to go and something Clark (Hunt) believes in, fair for the players, fair for the team and let’s roll and that can be done with a good working relationship.”

“We love Orlando here. He’s a good human being and a good professional,” Reid added. “He’s grown up around it, and I think he’s got good counsel. So we just got to work through it. I don’t think I see anything that’s going to get in the way there.”

Brown has not participated in any Chiefs OTAs. Mandatory minicamp is June 14-16.