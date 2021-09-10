Chiefs new Big Mac Sack Nation CEO surprises young fan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People buy Chiefs flags every year on Red Friday before the season opener to support the team. But proceeds from those sales also support the Ronald McDonald House.

Red Friday kicked off with a bang as always this year as a drumline greeted people in line at area McDonalds to get Chiefs Red Friday flags as early as 5 a.m.

Chiefs legend Bobby Bell was more than happy to take people’s $5 and maybe a little extra change with this magic tricks.

KC Wolf, Chiefs cheerleaders, Governor Mike Parson and team President Clark Hunt were all part of the festivities helping raise money for Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s such an important charity that does such great work for families who are in need,” Hunt said.

One such family thought they were at an Overland Park McDonald’s to talk about their experience with Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s a private room when your daughter is in a super long surgery. It’s the amenities that they provide last minute toiletries that they need. Or a bed to rest in for the night,” Amy Brown said.

Then the Chiefs sack leader from last season Chris Jones surprised the Browns. This time he wasn’t going after the quarterback but made a beeline for 11-year-old Anayah, Brown’s daughter.

“This is who is important today and we want to make sure we treat her special,” Chiefs lineman Chris Jones said.

Anayah spent 5 months at Children’s Mercy and Ronald McDonald House with a congenital heart defect and still has more hurdles to clear.

But Friday she was with one of her favorite players, making Big Macs in the kitchen. Jones had some tips for the way to improve the Big Mac extra sauce, extra pickles but slowly came around.

“I like how she (Anayah) did hers I’m going to do mine like that also,” he said.

Then they enjoyed their creations with the rest of the family.

“Being able to meet individuals that you inspire off the field is remarkable. It’s very fortunate,” Jones said.

“I know people today may not understand what this money will do but it really helps reduce the burden on families with sick children,” Anayah’s father Charles Brown said.

Kansas City McDonald’s will once again offer a Big Mac Sack promotion this season. If the Chiefs get a sack in the game, Big Macs are buy one get one free the next day. This year for the first time McDonald’s franchise owners have pledged to step up the promotion, donating $150 for each Chiefs regular season sack and $500 for those in the playoffs to Ronald McDonald House.





