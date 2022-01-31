KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Patrick Mahomes interception in overtime helped the Cincinnati Bengals seal a trip to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.

The Bengals won the AFC Championship 27-24.

The Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead by the middle of the second quarter.

After the Bengals scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine with a little under a minute to go in the first half, the Chiefs drove the field but were stopped on the goal line at the end of the half to keep the score at 21-10.

The Bengals scored a field goal near the end of the third quarter to make it 21-13. After a Patrick Mahomes interception gave the Bengals the ball on the KC 27 yard line, the Bengals only needed five plays to score a touchdown and tie the game at 21 with a two-point conversion.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Burrow led an 11 play, 46-yard drive to take a 24-21 lead on an Evan McPherson field goal with 6:04 left in the game.

Mahomes then led a 14 play, 49-yard drive that ended in a game-tying field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Mahomes’ interception in overtime helped begin the Bengals’ drive to win the game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another outstanding performance in the first half but struggle in the second half passing for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

One of his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill, was one of his leading receivers with seven catches, 78 yards and one touchdown.

Travis Kelce led the receiving with 10 catches, 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals offense struggled in the first half but blew up in the second half with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns and an interception.

Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase was held in check with 54 yards on six catches but Tee Higgins led the receiving with six catches on 103 yards.

Running back Joe Mixon also was crucial on the ground with 86 rushing yards.

Super Bowl LVI will be on Sunday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT.