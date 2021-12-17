Chiefs LB Willie Gay reacts to not being available for Chargers game

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. acknowledges cheers from the crowd before the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will be at home in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Gay, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday will not be eligible to play and will not have time to clear protocols before kickoff.

Moments like this make me love and respect the game even more. Damn I miss the guys 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️. #Takenothingforgranted 🙏🏾❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/09NHR1vXc4 — Willie Gay Jr. (@WillieG___) December 16, 2021

“Moments like this make me love and respect the game even more. Damn I miss the guys,” Gay tweeted.

Gay has two interceptions, three pass defenses and 0.5 sacks this season along with 38 tackles.

The second year linebacker out of Mississippi State has become a regular in the starting lineup alongside Anthony Hitches, Ben Niemann and Nick Bolton.

Gay is joined by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed who will be out for Thursday’s matchup after a late return from home after the tragic loss of his brother.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones and wide receiver Josh Gordon were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and have a chance to play against the Chargers.