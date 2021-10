KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs is introduced prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the the game in the first half with an elbow injury and has been ruled out.

After making a play, the veteran linebacker grabbed his right elbow. He was flagged for a personal foul on the play.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is also questionable to return with a quad issue. He entered the game questionable with a quad contusion.