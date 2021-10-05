Chiefs know there’s still room to improve before Bills come to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs broke their two-game losing streak, but despite a 42-30 win in Philadelphia, they know there’s still a lot of work to do.

Of course, there were high points and improvements after the past two losses to the Ravens and Chargers.

Head coach Andy Reid got his 100th victory with the Chiefs, making NFL history as the first coach to reach the milestone with two franchises — the other being the Eagles.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns with over 180 receiving yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire balanced the offense out with one touchdown and just over 100 yards on just 14 carries.

And quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to lead Kansas City to victory.

“Being able to have the guys that we have and to see week by week they’re getting better and better and better, and they obviously have the talent,” Mahomes said. “It’s about working together and building those relationships.”

And the defense, maligned for the past few weeks, actually came through at times against the Eagles, forcing three field goals instead of allowing touchdowns.

“It’s a good step in the right direction. It shows that work we put in this last week was what we need to do every single week,” Mahomes said.

But even the Chiefs’ star quarterback admitted it’s time to make some improvements before the Buffalo Bills come to town this Sunday.

“We need to cut the turnovers. I threw another interception, another mistake at a crucial part of the game,” he said. “We have to find ways to get stops in the red zone, which I thought our defense did a good job of today. And at the end of the day, we have to find ways to continue to win, and I think we have a nice test this next week playing the Bills and how well they’re playing.”

Mahomes isn’t the only one ready to get to work.

“I feel like we’re still missing a step,” Hill said. “There’s always things to correct; I don’t care if you put up 50 points. There’s always one little thing in a play to be corrected, whether that’s myself, whether it’s (Travis) Kelce, whether it’s Patrick Mahomes. We’re going to find something to correct.”

And despite improvements for the defense, the Chiefs pass rush continues to have problems.

Defensive end Frank Clark missed another game with a hamstring injury, and his potential return would help. Mike Danna had two sacks of Jalen Hurts on Sunday, but Chris Jones went another game without getting his hands on the quarterback.

“There are areas we have to take care of,” Reid said. “It’s more situations we have to take care of, and certain coverages and calls, you know? The scheme. And we just tighten that up a little bit we’ll be OK.”