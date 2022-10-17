KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs franchise record for the longest field goal lasted only a week.

Harrison Butker knocked down a 62-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills Sunday evening to create a new record in Kansas City history.

The previous record was Matthew Wright’s 59-yard field goal last week on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

What made the kick even more intriguing is how the Chiefs got there.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 12 seconds left in the half and made two straight completions to get the Chiefs into field goal range. It was a repeat of Patrick Mahomes’ famous 13-second drive last season against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round that helped the Chiefs send the game into overtime and secure the win.

The kick evened things up at 10-10 going into halftime.