KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is bringing the trash talk days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine’s Day card featuring Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the note saying “I’ll hold you when it means the most.” This refers to Bradberry’s holding call to set the Chiefs up for Super Bowl win.

The penalty has been debated since Sunday’s game, with some fans disliking the call in the biggest moment of the game.

Brandberry admitted that he held Smith Schuster in his postgame press conference.