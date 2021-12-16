Chiefs Josh Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 12: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard reception during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a short week for the Chiefs as the team gets ready to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Thursday night, and the team received some bad news.

The Chiefs announced Monday afternoon that wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sports Illustrated reported in September that Gordon was vaccinated against COVID-19 before he was reinstated by the league.

Gordon played against the Raiders Sunday and finished the day with two receptions for 9-yards and scored his first touchdown since 2019.

The Chargers also placed offensive tackle Rashawn Slater on the Reserve COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Gordon and Slater have a chance to play Thursday night if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.

As for the rest of the Chiefs, Chris Jones (ankle), Andrew Wylie (knee), and Darrel Williams (quad), all practiced Monday. Nick Bolton, Derrick Nnadi, Rashad Fenton, and Lucas Niang were limited.

Tyrann Mathieu did not practice Monday, but it was not due to an injury according to the Chiefs.

L’Jarius Sneed remains with family following the murder of his oldest brother in Louisiana Friday night. The Chiefs have not said when he will return.