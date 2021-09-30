Chiefs head coach Andy Reid returns to podium following health scare

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches practice during the NFL football team’s organized team activities Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses his health scare following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid returned to the microphone during a media availability Wednesday morning, a day after he returned to work at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

The Chiefs said Reid was taken to the hospital after feeling ill. He did not address the media and was taken to University of Kansas Health System for more tests.

He was released from the hospital on Monday.

The Chiefs travel to Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday to try and get back to a .500 record. Reid will also try to pick up his 100th win with the Chiefs.