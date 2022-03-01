INDIANAPOLIS — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium at the 2022 NFL Draft Combine and started by putting rumors about a rift between himself, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniem, to rest.

“This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy has gotten kinda fabricated,” Reid said.

After the season ended, unsubstantiated rumors surfaced that Mahomes and Reid were not seeing eye-to-eye with Bieniemy, who was in the midst of conversations and interviews for vacant head coaching jobs in the NFL.

“We were on vacation and over the two weeks, I came back and all of the sudden, I didn’t like Eric, Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling,” Reid said. “I thought he would potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with too, but that’s not how it worked it. Anyways, I just wanted to put that to rest.”

Bieniemy, once again, made his way through the head coaching carousel and came out without an offer to be an NFL head coach.

Last week, sources told FOX4’s Harold Kuntz that Bieniemy would be returning to the Chiefs’ sideline.

In four seasons as offensive coordinator, Bieniemy has been at the helm of one of the league’s best offenses with players like Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill at his disposal.

His named appeared in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL in reference to the league’s hiring of Black and minority head coaches.

Reid and general manager Brett Veach now shift focus to the combine to scout the next members of the Kansas City Chiefs.