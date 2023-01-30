KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more key Chiefs players suffered injuries in the Chiefs AFC Championship bout with the Bengals.

Willie Gay left the game grabbing his right shoulder and Mecole Hardman went out the game after a reception. Both injuries occurred during the third quarter.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also left the game with an injury.

All three players are questionable to return to the game.

The Chiefs are already thin at receiver with Justin Watson being inactive and Kadarius Toney suffering an ankle injury earlier in the game.