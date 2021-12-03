Chiefs fans to get NFT’s for attending Sunday night’s game

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL just launched NFL Live, the league’s digital marketplace. To celebrate, thousands of Chiefs fans will get a free NFT for attending Sunday night’s game.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that fans who bought tickets through the Chiefs, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, or Stubhub will receive a free virtual commemorative ticket in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT.

This is the first game the Chiefs are issuing NFTs.

Fans who attend Sunday night's game using a ticket purchased directly through the Chiefs or from an official NFL ticket partner (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, or Stubhub) will receive a free virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT‼️



More info 🎟: https://t.co/mz1jnPLjWU pic.twitter.com/2VtWPxHlux — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 2, 2021

According to the NFL, there are two types of NFTs available to fans.

Matchup Gifted to eligible game attendees for a select number of fames Only one Virtual Commemorative Ticket is available per account holder per game, regardless of the number of tickets purchased Only ticket purchasers — not ticket transfer recipients — are eligible to receive a Virtual Commemorative Ticket. Fans must attend the game and scan their ticket to receive the Virtual Commemorative Ticket.

Season 2021-22 Virtual tickets commemorating the 2021-22 season Fans can purchase for $10 and resell in the NFL Marketplace



Fans attending Sunday’s game against Denver at the “Matchup” NFT. At this point, it’s the only Chiefs game the remainder of the season that the NFL plans to give away the Matchup NFTs.

Following the game, eligible fans will receive a link in an email. It will allow you to log into your Ticketmaster account to view the Virtual Commemorative Ticket. To buy or sell a Virtual Commemorative Ticket, sign into your Ticketmaster/Live Nation account.

You will be able to share your Commemorative Ticket on social media, or even give it away to a friend, if you want.

The league has more information about NFT’s and the NFL’s marketplace if you are interested.

If you’re new to the NFT market, or struggle to understand the concept of an NFT Commemorative Ticket, think of a regular game ticket the Chiefs used to use. Then imagine it as a virtual ticket that comes with animation and game information. It’s considered an NFT because there are only a certain number available.