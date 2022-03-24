KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of Tyreek Hill’s trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins spread quickly Wednesday morning after it became public.

It also caught fans and Hill’s now former teammates completely off guard.

“I may get to okay. I’m not there yet. Maybe one day, but not there yet,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter.

Former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali summed up what many fans were feeling Wednesday afternoon in a single tweet.

“This one is hurting my feeling like how do you trade @cheetah,” Hali posted on Twitter.

Fans had plenty to say on the news Wednesday.

“Ugh, no,” Chiefs fan Kari Barchers told FOX4. “We want to keep him, that’s disappointing.”

“When they said it, my heart just dropped,” fan Brian Jacobs said. “I was like, ‘c’mon Tyreek. C’mon Chiefs. Lets get this thing together.'”

“I really don’t want him being traded,” 11-year-old Alexander Barchers said. “He’s a really good part of the team.”

“Him leaving that’s terrible. I love him,” Chiefs fan Sarah Johnston said.

Even though it sounds like a done deal, some Chiefs fans wanted to throw one final Hail Mary pass of their own.

“Don’t leave,” Alexander pleaded. “We need you on our team. He’s one of my favorite catchers.”

The news also upset younger Chiefs fans, including the daughter of FOX4’s Rob Collins.

Just got an email from daughter at school. No learning is happening in 5th grade today… pic.twitter.com/3oaqXKlRxU — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 23, 2022

The trade seemed to shock some of Hill’s former teammates, too, leaving some nearly speechless.

“Damn …” Mecole Hardman wrote on Twitter.

“It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro!” Clyde Edwards Hellaire posted on Twitter.

The trade means quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the longest-tenured members of the Chiefs now. Jones is the only one of the three who has publicly commented on Hill’s trade.

“Wow…. lost for words,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fans had confidence in the Mahomes and Hill duo that usually ended with a show.

“You just wanted him to get the ball so he could see him run and get to the end zone and flip around and stuff,” Johnston said.

Doug Bittel believes we’ll see the impact next season.

“I think it will make a dramatic change in the offense,” Bittel said. “Just the threat of having him on the field makes defenses change.”

But other fans, including former Kansas City Mayor Sly James, seem to be OK with the deal and reports that the Chiefs will get five draft picks for the wide receiver.

“Learned a long time ago that you can’t fall in love with every player,” James wrote on Twitter.

“I just hope we get some really, really huge draft picks,” Jacobs said.

“I think we will be fine, but he was definitely an asset,” Chiefs fan Bud Anderson said.

Some said it’s about playing the long game with good draft picks. Others are excited about seeing several new faces on the field.

“Positives and negatives,” Brooke Kelly said. “I know some people are really sad about the news, but we also have some really great players coming in.”