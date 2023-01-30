KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom stretches far and wide.

Fans from Texas found out just how special Kansas City is while in town for the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game.

The highly-anticipated game will be the first time a group of fans from Texas will experience GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“To watch Patrick Mahomes play and Travis Kelce,” one young fan said. “I think they’re going to score a lot of touchdowns.”

Tonight will be this lil guy’s 1st time at Arrowhead! They came in from Texas and are ready to get loud! #Chiefskingdom 💛❤️ https://t.co/kgj80UMZ9B — Kelli Peltier (@KelliPeltierTV) January 29, 2023

“I think it’s going to be the loudest stadium we’ve ever been in,” another fan from Texas said.

They’re all just looking to cheer the Chiefs to victory and are hoping for a little retribution for last season’s AFC Championship game when the Bengals won at Arrowhead.

Every Chiefs fan is ready for Sunday’s game. Arrowhead parking lots even opened early because of the number of fans lined up waiting to get inside to tailgate.