KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are known for their dedication, and it’s not uncommon for the die hards to start lining up to tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium hours before parking lots open on gamedays.

For some fans that dedication extends all the way to the celebration. FOX4 caught up with some fans who staked out a championship parade spot more than 12 hours before the Kansas City Chiefs buses start rolling down Grand.

The dedication of Kansas City #Chiefs fans is unmatched. This crew got here at 11:55 LAST NIGHT to get a front row spot at the parade 😱 #ChiefsKingdom @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/emYbaCtops — Kelli Peltier (@KelliPeltierTV) February 15, 2023

“We couldn’t go to sleep, we wanted front row, that’s all we knew. We didn’t know what time that was going to be, so we just came out at 11:55, and we Ubered some pizza at 2 a.m.,” they told FOX4’s Kelli Peltier.

“The police said, ‘Hey, I’ll let the driver in if you guys want pizza. We talked to him for a long time, and here we are, now it’s morning and we’re super excited.”

The parade starts at noon, but beware that Grand is already closed in addition to a number of downtown streets surrounding the route.

If you’re still making a plan to get downtown, there are a number of shuttles around the metro, but be advised that the KC Streetcar stopped operating at 12:01.

Fans are continuing to stream in and claim their spots:

FOX4 will carry the parade and rally on TV and livestream it online if you want to enjoy the celebration from the comfort of home or have to work.