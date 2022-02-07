KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first free agency domino for the Kansas City Chiefs seems to have fallen as defensive tackle Jarran Reed indicates he will no longer be with the team moving forward.

“Thank you Kansas city my time at arrowhead was amazing playing for coach Reid was a dream made some great friends on to the next chapter,” Reed wrote on Twitter.

Reed joined the team ahead of the 2021 season after being released from the Seattle Seahawks.

In his one season in Kansas City, he played and started in all 17 games.

Reed tallied 2.5 sacks, 43 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery with the Chiefs.

The Alabama product is one of a long list of free agents Kansas City has entering the free agency market in March.

General manager Brett Veach said the teams priority will include the contracts of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and safety Tyrann Mathieu.