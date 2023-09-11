KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive tackle Chris Jones is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, signing a one-year deal with the franchise.

No new years were added to Jones’ contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and he is still in the last year of his contract, but multiple incentives were added so he receives considerably more money this season.

The star player ended his contract holdout ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones was in the final year of his four-year, $80 million extension that he signed in 2020 and the prices of star DTs have gone up since then. That’s the main reason, if not the sole reason, why Jones did not report to the preseason for the Chiefs or play Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Here are some of the highest-paid defensive tackles for this season.

Washington Commanders’ Daron Payne: $31 million

LA Rams’ Aaron Donald: $28.5 million

NY Jets’ Quinnen Williams: $26.1 million

Jeffery Simmons: $25.58 million

San Francisco 49ers’ Javon Hargrave: $$25 million

New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence: $24.25 million

Jones was the seventh highest-paid DT in the league. He was set to make $20 million but racked up more than $2 million in fines that he must pay. He said he was willing to sit out until Week 8.

Without Jones, the Chiefs were down to Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton as starters and rookie Keodre Coburn and traded for second-year player Neil Farrell Jr.

The Chiefs have repeatedly stated that Jones is a fixture to keep their dynasty going and they have work to do to make it so.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach released the following statement on Jones’ deal:

“Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he’s really developed into a leader on our team. He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform.

“I’d like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf.”