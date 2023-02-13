GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be saying goodbye to a beloved player after their Super Bowl LVII win.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne announced on Instagram that he is retiring after a 15-year career in the NFL.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!” Henne said in the caption.

Henne began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2008 when they drafted him with the 57th pick in the second-round pick.

After four seasons with the Dolphins, he spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Chiefs in 2018 and spending five seasons backing up Patrick Mahomes.

One of his most memorable moments may have come this past season when he stepped in for Mahomes during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jaguars.

Henne led a 98-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown, helping add to the Chiefs’ lead and ease any concerns about Mahomes being out of the game.

The 37-year-old has mentioned private coaching back in his home state of Pennsylvania after his career ends but has not made any plans public.

The Chiefs’ fan favorite ends his career with 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns, 60 interceptions and a 59.6 completion percentage in 78 games.