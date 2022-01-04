Chiefs at Broncos will kickoff Saturday, part of NFL double-header

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale on the road against the Denver Broncos has been moved to Saturday as part of an NFL double-header.

The Chiefs and Broncos will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Philadelphia Eagles, who will play Saturday night at the conclusion of the earlier matchup.

Kansas City will look to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC against an already eliminated Denver.

The Chiefs will need help on Sunday, though. Along with a win against the Broncos, the eliminated Houston Texans will need to defeat the red-hot Tennessee Titans.

If the Titans win on Sunday, they will get a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Cincinnati Bengals snapped the Chiefs’ 8-game winning streak on a last second field goal on Sunday, moving them out of the top seed in the conference. A Chiefs victory would have put them in position to lock up the No. 1 seed without the Texans’ help on Sunday.

As it stands leading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Chiefs sit at No. 2 and would play the No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers in the first round at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. With both teams in the hunt for a playoff spot, the winner of the matchup will advance and the loser will be eliminated.