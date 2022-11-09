KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a new study ranking the most handsome head coaches in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands among the top-five.

Pictures of all 32 head coaches were ran through the the Golden Ratio Face app and given a score based on their appearance.

Kliff Kingsbury – Arizona Cardinals Brian Daboll – New York Giants Lovie Smith – Houston Texans Andy Reid – Kansas City Chiefs Frank Reich – Indianapolis Colts

The average score for NFL head coaches was a 7.68 out of 10. Reid received an 8.72.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell received the lowest ranking among all head coaches with a 6.36 rating.

Kingsbury, the most handsome coach in the NFL, earned a 9.2 rating.

Reid will face the the 13th most handsome head coach, Doug Pederson, on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.