KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL offseason is always time for change. There have been a number of Kansas City Chiefs coaches who have changed their roles and are leaving the team.

Here are all of the coaches parting ways with the Chiefs this offseason:

Sam Madison, cornerbacks coach

The former Miami Dolphins cornerback is heading to his old stomping grounds to be the cornerbacks’ coach/pass game specialist. This came after the Dolphins hired new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Sam Madison spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, coaching corners helping to boost the secondary to a Super Bowl 54 win in his first season.

As a Dolphin from 1997 to 2005, Madison was considered one of the best corners in the league making four Pro Bowls. He won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2007.

With the Chiefs having a group of young corners, the next coach will be pivotal to the defense’s success.

Mike Kafka, quarterbacks coach

Mike Kafka is heading to the Giants as their new offensive coordinator. After being with the Chiefs since 2017 helping mold Patrick Mahomes, he now gets the opportunity to mold another young quarterback in Daniel Jones.

Kafka started with the Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach then rose to quarterbacks coach a year later.

Kafka joins new Giants head coach and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, which could create some offensive firepower in the Big Apple.

The Chiefs are currently searching for Mahomes’ new leader in the QB room.

Matt House, linebackers coach

Matt House is leaving for a coordinator gig as well. He’s the new defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers.

House was one of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s assistants he hired in 2019. House has played roles in the rising play of young linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr.

Last year’s defensive line coach Brendan Daly has been moved to coach linebackers and former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen will coach the defensive line.

With Daly, the Chiefs keep an internal coach for young linebackers while a more veteran-laden defensive line gets a long-time defensive line coach in Cullen.

Ryal Poles, executive director of player personnel

Ryan Poles isn’t a coach, but his absence is important to note.

The new Chicago Bears general manager was with the Chiefs since 2009, rising from the ranks of player personnel assistant to director of college scouting by 2017.

While Brett Veach is the general manager and will mostly get credit for finding players, Poles plays a pivotal role in that process as well. With the Chiefs needing to make decisions on several key free agents, replacing the ones they don’t retain is always a big part of the offseason.

The Chiefs are known for internal promotions so this position would be prime for that.

Eric Bieniemy?

The Chiefs offensive coordinator hasn’t officially left the team yet, but there are several reports that he and head coach Andy Reid are meeting to discuss his future with the team.

Bieniemy’s contract is set to expire, and he has been passed over for NFL head coaching jobs for the past few seasons. Reports say he’s weighing his options, which include opportunities at the college level.

Along with free agents, the Chiefs have several coaching positions to fill and a whole offseason to do it.