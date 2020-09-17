10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten fans who were at the Chiefs home opener on September 10 have been told to quarantine after someone tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Kansas City Health Department.

“The health department’s disease investigation team quickly activated and reached out through many channels to identify and then contact the ten people who had close contact with the individual,” the department stated.

The positive test came from someone watching the game from a box seat. Their test came the day after the game.

The health department stated that the fans were informed immediately and were cooperating.

The Chiefs got the go-ahead from the Kansas City Health Department to allow 100% capacity in suites, with one exception. Those fans must first submit negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of the game.

“For that one rare person that might miss that window and turn positive, we will then know everybody that was in the window so that we can do quick contact tracing and stop the outbreak,” Archer said the day before the game.

The mask policy still applies inside the suites as they do everywhere else in the stadium.

“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere,” Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City health director, said in the statement. “While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it.”