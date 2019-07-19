NFL Will Not Suspend Tyreek Hill

In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL will not suspend Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy after the league investigating his involvement in a domestic violence incident involving his 3-year-old son. The league said in a statement Friday, July 19, 2019, that it has not been given access to information in the court proceedings, and a district attorney in June said an investigation was dropped because officials couldn’t prove who injured the boy. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Per statement by the NFL this morning, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Tyreek Hill will not be disciplined by the NFL for the child-abuse investigation involving his 3-year-old son or the comments towards his then-fiancée.

The Chiefs will allow Hill to join the team for the start of training camp on July 26th in St. Joseph, Missouri. It will be the first time Hill will join his teammates since being suspended by the Chiefs on April 25.

The Chiefs stated ” We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp. “

Hill stated via his twitter, “To the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Coach Reid and the entire organization and the Chiefs Kingdom: you gave me a home when everyone doubted me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all. I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player, and teammate that you envisioned me to be.”

“To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be. I love you all.”

Hill is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs, and will be a free agent after the 2019 season if a new deal is not done between the team and Hill.

Kansas City kicks off their preseason on August 10 against Cincinnati, the regular season begins September 8 in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.