NFL draft talk with Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller

by: Jake Stansell

(KODE 12) — Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller joined Action 12’s Jake Stansell to talk ahead of the 2020 NFL draft scheduled for next Friday night.

Two Webb City products, KiAnte Hardin and Trystan Colon-Castillo, are in the conversation of being selected late in the draft. Even if the two aren’t chosen within the seven rounds, it remains a strong possibility for both players being taken as undrafted free agents.

Another point of discussion revolved around what the Kansas City Chiefs might do with the 32nd overall pick. And to be quite honest, if there’s a top running back available … It’d be hard to pass up.

Full interview:

