New team, new season for MSSU men’s basketball

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team was gearing up for the national tournament when they got word that the season had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We had all of our bags packed and then we get the news that we’re not playing anymore,” said junior forward Christian Bundy. “So, we just had our team meeting like right after that. Lots of tears. It was upsetting but, adversity is adversity.”

Now, they’re back on the floor working their way back to where they left off.

“Majority of our guys seasons were cut short last season,” said head coach Jeff Boschee. “You know, the incoming guys, got a couple division one transfers that their season was cut short. So, you know, I think our guys at least are just ready to get back to playing and having fun.”

The lions finished 23-8 last season and were poised to make a deep post-season run.

This season, they’ll be incorporating several new faces into the mix.

“Our first game is in a month,” said Bundy. “You know, we gotta get into it. I mean we got a lot of new guys coming in.”

They’ll be relying on returners like Cam Martin and Winston Dessesow to play key roles this season.

“You know, obviously Cam is going to be the focal point of our offense and you know, Winston when he gets back,” Boschee said. “He’s a little gimp right now with an injured knee, but you know, once he gets back we’ll get a little bit of a rhythm, trying to figure out where we’re at.”

But with a shortened and non-traditional preseason, a big emphasis is on getting the newcomers acclimated to the program.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, you know, is trying to understand what we have, who’s gonna be able and ready to play,” said Boschee.

With last season ending so abruptly, Bundy says it now serves as extra motivation to have a successful season.

“We haven’t won a championship in anything,” said Bundy. We haven’t won a conference championship, national championship. We haven’t won a conference title yet. So, I mean, I really want to be able to do that for our guys that are graduating like Stan and Cam and RJ because they deserve that.”

The Lions will start their season against the University of Central Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.