New Joplin sports facility hosts first tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new Joplin sports facility is creating new opportunities for young athletes here in the four states.It’s called Elevate the Game.

On Saturday, they hosted their first tournament at the facility with dozens of youth basketball teams competing.

The facility features 26 courts and fields that can be used for a variety of different sports as well as some amenities for fans from a full concession stand to a VIP lounge just to name a few.

The goal of all this is to give area athletes of all ages the opportunity to train and compete at high level in a top notch facility.

“We really just wanted to provide the opportunity for the athletes in this area to have the same resources or access to the same that they do in the bigger cities,” said Owner and managing partner Matt Osborn. “We have the talent and we have the athletes here. They just need the resources and blueprint to get them where they want to be.”

The facility is still under construction in some parts and today’s tournament is just a glimpse of what the facility can be used for going forward.

Osborn said they hope to eventually host other sporting events besides tournaments as well as concerts and much more.

