Closings
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

New date for 2020 Olympics announced

Sports

by: Bailey Harbit

Posted: / Updated:

JAPAN — Less than a week after it was announced they would be postponed, the 2020 Olympics have a new starting date.

Monday the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced the Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.

The 2020 Olympics were originally scheduled to take place this Summer, but were postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The next order of business will be reorganizing all of the qualifying events that were impacted by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories