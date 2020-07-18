New business aims to help high school athletes get recruited, take game to the next level

JOPLIN, Mo. — Theran Crouch, founder of All Access Recruiting says, “About, six, seven months ago. I was just kinda wondering, how these kids, to get to the next level, is there any way I can help them.”

And thus, All Access Recruiting was born.

Crouch says, “I pitched the idea to a few veteran baseball players, or baseball personnel, in the southern part of Missouri here, got them involved, got ideas from them, that’s when it really took off. A few passionate people and a really good idea, so it just took off on its own.”

It’s a business aimed at helping high school athletes advance their careers, serving as a liaison between players and coaches or recruiting coordinators.

Crouch says, “The most gratifying part is helping people get to the next level. It’s not just helping people, it’s helping everyone. You got certain kids that are no-doubters, they don’t need help getting recruited, they’re absolute studs. But then you have kids that do need help. So that’s my main goal. To be able to get people to every single level, whether it’s D-I, NAIA, JUCO, I just want to be able to help kids get to that next level in general.”

With the model All Access uses, the recruiting process is effectively streamlined.

Crouch says, “We’ll put them into our database with athletes, every athlete has a profile. Within that profile, there’s measurables, GPA, contact information, ACT scores, everything a coach would need and want.”

Though the process is a very modern take on recruiting, founder Theran Crouch has a humble goal.

Crouch says, “I want to help kids get to every level, not just D-I athletes. Every level. No matter what their skill set is, I just want to help them out.”

Interested athletes can find all access recruiting Twitter or Instagram. They can also head over to their website.