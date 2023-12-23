NEVADA, Mo. — He was one of the highest recruited offensive lineman in the state, he thought his path was leading one way until he decided it was heading in a different direction. Nevada’s Talan Chandler shares his football journey and getting ready for Division 1 football.

Chandler recently signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Missouri. After being committed to the University of Colorado since the summer. Once a call from his dream school, Chandler couldn’t miss the opportunity.

Talan Chandler said, “When Coach Drink called me and said, “Hey, man, we want to give you that offer”. It was just an unbelievable feeling because that was always my dream to play at Mizzou and play in the SEC. So I just remember being so ecstatic when they called and offered me because I was like, Wow, Like, you get a chance to play in the SEC. Like, this is an unbelievable opportunity. It’s the best conference in college football.”

Chandler’s dream of playing at Mizzou goes to when he was just a little kid.

Chandler said, “I mean, I always had those dreams and aspirations, but you never know what’s going to happen when you’re a little kid. But it’s unbelievable to be able to look back at that and that was after they beat Arkansas, to go to the SEC championship game and look back at that and say, hey, you’re going to be playing on that field here soon.”

Talan work ethic has led him to this position of being an example of small-town athletes to dream big, work hard and they too can be Talan shoes.

Chandler said, “It takes lots of work. It I mean, it takes long hours and and long days and extra work and doing all that stuff. But I feel like just being able to have this opportunity, shows to everybody, especially from this town and other small towns, that you can accomplish those goals and accomplish those dreams that you have. It’s awesome to be able to kind of be that sign that you can come from a small town and do this and do these things.”

Chandler’s support system his mom, dad and older brother has been his rock throughout his journey right there to guide him every step of the way.

Chandler said, “They understand how important it is to get a degree. So they’ve been there pushing me for the education piece, also the football piece. My older brother played Division One football at Memphis and they taught me how to how to have hard work and how to have good morals. Just really being there to guide me along the journey and show me how to grow as a person and grow as a man and just get to the point where I am. I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.”