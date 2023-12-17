NEVADA, MO — He’s continued to receive recognition for not only being one of the best lineman in the state, but in the country, and down in Frisco, Nevada’s Talan Chandler is set to compete in the U.S. Army Bowl.

The U.S. Army Bowl is the biggest high school football All-Star game that takes place down at the the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Chandler is a 3-Star prospect and is currently committed to Mizzou. Chandler plans to enroll early and will sign his NLI on Wednesday as part of the early signing period.

This All-Star game is a chance for some of the best recruits in the country to compete against one another on the national stage.

After getting an invite to the game, Talan immediately started training for it.

We caught up with Talan before he left who told us how blessed he is for this opportunity and what he’s looking forward too about the game.

Talan Chandler said, “I’m just really extremely blessed. I have to thank all of my support staff, my family, my coaches, my parents, God, he’s been there along with me on this entire journey. The people who’ve trained me along the way. Guys over in Saint Louis and Chris Gomez over here in Kansas City, and I’m just really blessed and I’m extremely happy to be able to represent the town of Nevada and just go down and show them what Missouri football is all about,” Chandler said, “Just being able to play against some of the top talent in the country. I saw some of the guys who all are playing it today and one of them a D-linemen who is committed to Texas. And so there’s guys who are in the SEC, guys who are in the Big Ten, and just being able to play against this talent that are all at the same level of you. These guys are all going off to play college, but it was kind of one last hurrah for high school ball and playing against the best in the country and seeing where you compare”.

If you wanted to watch the game, you can go watch it at the Stadium Network. The game will be tomorrow December 18th 8:00 p.m. ET.