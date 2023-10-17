Photo Courtesy: Nevada High School

FARMINGTON, Mo — Nevada junior Emree Cameron capture the Class 3 State Championship on Tuesday in Farmington, Missouri.

She finished the opening round with a one stroke lead after shooting a 67.

Cameron came into Day 2 of the state tournament and picked up right where she left off.

In Round 2, she shot another 67, to bring her total to 134 at the Crowne Point Golf Club.

Cameron shattered a state record in a 36-hole total with her 10-under par 134. She won the tournament by 7 strokes.

History was made as well for Nevada High School as Cameron is now the school’s first ever state champion in Girls Golf!

Cameron is set to play Power 5 collegiate golf after high school and recently announced her commitment to the University of Louisville!